A first in Gujarat: Ahmedabad gets CNG-based dog crematorium

THE CATTLE Nuisance Control Department (CNCD) of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has operationalised, for the first time in the state, a corporation-managed and CNG-based crematorium for performing the last rites of pet dogs.

The reason for adopting a gas-fired dog cremator is that the burial of dogs after accidental or natural death can lead to soil pollution, pose risks of disease transmission and often face constraints of space availability, CNCD officials said on Monday.

Pet and stray dogs are susceptible to diseases such as canine distemper virus and rabies. AMC states that through this cremation process, viruses like canine distemper are effectively destroyed, thereby reducing the risk of infection spreading to other dogs.

“Moreover, for pet dog owners who share a deep emotional bond with their pets and consider them as family members, the need for dignified last rites at the time of their demise has become essential. Keeping this emotional and social need in mind, the AMC has established this facility. This is also the first such pet dog crematorium operated by a municipal corporation in an urban area nationwide,” CNCD’s Head of Department Naresh Rajput said.

At the CNCD Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre located on the Jamalpur Cross Roads to Khodiyarnagar Cross Roads, within the Sewage Pumping Station campus at Behrampura, a CNG gas-operated dog crematorium (animal cremator) has been installed at a cost of Rs 30 lakh. In addition, a smaller organ cremator machine for the disposal of organs generated during dog sterilisation surgeries has been functioning within the campus for the past two years.

Looking ahead, and considering future demand and utility, plans are also in place to install two more dog crematoriums. At present, 16,843 pet dog owners have registered 19,162 pet dogs in the city, for whose benefit this project has been developed.

The move is also in accordance with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules–2023 and National Action Plan for Dog Mediated Rabies Elimination from India by 2030, (NAPRE–2030) issued by the Government of India. Various initiatives under these rules, including vaccination and sterilisation of stray dogs, registration of pet dogs, medical treatment for sick dogs, dedicated feeding spots, welfare activities, and comprehensive care and treatment have been implemented by AMC.

The facility

This gas-fired domestic dog cremator has the capacity to perform the last rites of three dogs at a time. Equipped with both primary and secondary chambers, the system ensures that no foul odour is emitted from the chimney during the cremation process. The machine can operate at temperatures of up to 850 degrees Celsius, with cremation generally carried out between 800°C and 900°C.

Approximately 14 units of natural gas are required for the cremation of two dogs, while the cost for cremating one dog is around Rs 700. The machine complies with environmental standards and is smoke-free, odourless, colourless, and environmentally friendly. The cremation chamber measures approximately 4 feet × 3 feet × 3 feet and is operated through a control panel. An automatic trolley system allows the deceased animal to be transported from the platform system to the cremator without direct handling.

On the lines of human crematoriums, humane and sensitive arrangements have also been made for conducting the last rites. With CCTV facilities in place, pet dog owners can watch the cremation of their deceased pet from their homes. Seating arrangements for six people linked to the deceased dog have been provided. After the completion of the cremation, the ashes/remains of the pet dog are placed in an urn, wrapped in a red cloth, and respectfully handed over to the pet owner at their residence.

How to avail of services

The procedure for availing this crematorium facility is simple. CNCD officials informed that the pet owners are required to inform the AMC of the pet dog’s death by calling 155303 and submitting the pet dog registration receipt. Further, the AMC’s “Antim Dham Jeev Seva Rath,” along with floral garlands and puja materials, visits the location of the deceased dog. The owner performs the customary rituals at home before the pet dog is respectfully transported to the crematorium.

Owners may choose to be present during the cremation ceremony. In cases where the pet dog is not registered, facilities for online registration or dog service donation have been provided. Arrangements are also available for photographs or videos for the family, issuance of a death certificate for the pet dog and a remembrance message on the occasion of the annual death anniversary.