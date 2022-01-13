9,941 new Covid cases in Gujarat, health dept forms special panel

Gujarat continues to see a surge in Covid-19 cases with 9,941 new infections and four deaths on Wednesday even as the state health department issued a resolution dated January 11, notifying the constitution of a special procurement committee for the purchase of essential items and improving manpower.

The committee, headed by additional chief secretary to the chief minister Pankaj Joshi, has additional chief secretary of health department Manoj Aggarwal, principal secretary of finance department JP Gupta, tourism department secretary Hareet Shukla, health commissioner Jai Prakash Shivahare, industries commissioner Rahul Gupta, and Gujarat Medical Services Corporation Limited (GMSCL) managing director Prabhav Joshi, as members.

The state had last recorded as many cases during the second wave of the pandemic in mid-April, 2021. In the past seven days, new cases in the state have been doubling in five-and-half days while in mid-April, 2021, when the Delta variant of Covid was predominantly in circulation, new infections were doubling in nearly seven days. However, new infections are doubling at a slower pace compared to what was seen a week ago, when new cases were doubling in nearly two days.

The number of Covid patients, however, increased from 34 on January 11 to 51 on January 12 although it is just 0.1 per cent of the number of active cases.

While no Omicron case was detected in the state for the second consecutive day, doctors have cautioned parents to take extra care of their children. Critical care specialist with Apollo Hospitals, Ahmedabad, and member of the Gujarat State Covid task force, Dr Maharshi Desai, said that parents should not allow their children to play in crowded areas and parks.

Paediatrician and neonatologist with Apollo Hospitals, Ahmedabad, Dr Pushkar Srivastava, urged parents to be extra cautious during Uttarayan, adding that “people should wear good quality masks and children should refrain from shouting as it will spread droplets in the air”.

Ahmedabad reported 3,904 new cases on Wednesday with weekly test positivity rate at 22.5 per cent, while Surat added 2,770 new cases with weekly positivity at 10.5 per cent. Gujarat conducted 93,758 tests on Wednesday, with Surat topping the chart with 19,000 tests against 13,500-odd tests in Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad city added 18 new micro-containment zones, taking the tally of such zones to 180 in the city.