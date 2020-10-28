992 new Covid-19 cases take Gujarat tally over 1.69 L

The state capital, Gandhinagar, too, reported a hike from 26 to 46 cases within a single day. (Representational)

After reporting as low as 908 Covid-19 cases the previous day, Gujarat reported a spike in fresh cases of coronavirus with 992 cases on Tuesday. The state tally has reached 1,69,354, while five more Covid-19 fatalities took the death toll to 3,723.

Districts that reported a considerable increase included Rajkot in Saurashtra and Patan in north Gujarat. While Rajkot reported 94 cases, an increase from 68 on Monday, cases in Patan almost doubled from 17 to 33.

The state capital, Gandhinagar, too, reported a hike from 26 to 46 cases within a single day. Two deaths were also reported in the district on Tuesday, one each from the rural and the urban areas.

Surat continues to report the highest cases in the state with 225 new cases reported on Tuesday, followed by Ahmedabad with 170 cases. The total number of cases, so far, in Surat and Ahmedabad stand at 36,052 and 40,798, respectively.

Of the five deaths across the state, two were reported in Ahmedabad while one was reported from Surat. Vadodara witnessed 114 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, however, no death was reported here.

