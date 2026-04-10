98K five-kg LPG cylinders given to industrial workers; Surat leads: Gujarat govt

“Some conditions have also been prescribed for allocation under this new system. Priority will be given to units where the use of LPG is essential in the production process and natural gas is not a viable alternative,” the state government added.

EVEN AS the Gujarat government has tweaked guidelines for bulk non-domestic LPG supply—allowing certain industries to get LPG up to 70 per cent of their consumption, it issued a total of 98,883 LPG cylinders of five-kilogram each to industrial workers, which is the highest in the country, claimed the state government on Thursday.

Of these 98,883 cylinders, Surat got the highest of 26,183 five-kg cylinders, followed by Ahmedabad (19,930), Kutch (7,771), Bharuch (6,723) and Rajkot (6,525).

On Thursday, The Indian Express reported how the LPG crisis due to the war in West Asia had forced around 40 percent of the migrant workforce in Surat to leave.

The state food and civil supplies department had announced the amendments to make LPG gas supply smoother and more efficient.