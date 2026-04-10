98K five-kg LPG cylinders given to industrial workers; Surat leads: Gujarat govt

On Thursday, The Indian Express reported how the LPG crisis due to the war in West Asia had forced around 40 percent of the migrant workforce in Surat to leave. 

By: Express News Service
2 min readAhmedabadApr 10, 2026 12:21 AM IST
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EVEN AS the Gujarat government has tweaked guidelines for bulk non-domestic LPG supply—allowing certain industries to get LPG up to 70 per cent of their consumption, it issued a total of 98,883 LPG cylinders of five-kilogram each to industrial workers, which is the highest in the country, claimed the state government on Thursday.

Of these 98,883 cylinders, Surat got the highest of 26,183 five-kg cylinders, followed by Ahmedabad (19,930), Kutch (7,771), Bharuch (6,723) and Rajkot (6,525).

On Thursday, The Indian Express reported how the LPG crisis due to the war in West Asia had forced around 40 percent of the migrant workforce in Surat to leave.

The state food and civil supplies department had announced the amendments to make LPG gas supply smoother and more efficient.

As per the decision taken by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, units in certain industrial sectors, such as pharma, food, polymers, agriculture, packaging, paint, steel, ceramic, glass and aerosol, will be able to get bulk non-domestic LPG up to 70 per cent of their consumption level before March 2026. The total supply limit for this entire industrial sector has been fixed at 0.2 TMT/day.

“Some conditions have also been prescribed for allocation under this new system. Priority will be given to units where the use of LPG is essential in the production process and natural gas is not a viable alternative,” the state government added.

All industrial units willing to avail this facility will have to get mandatory registration with the Public Sector Oil Marketing Company (OMC). In addition, the concerned units must have applied for PNG connection with the city gas distribution or CGD companies. In cases where LPG is an integral part of the production process, they will be exempted from this condition.

Districts that gave most 5-kg cylinder 

Surat 26,183

Ahmedabad 19,930

Kutch 7,771

Bharuch 6,723

Rajkot 6,525

 

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