987 fresh Covid cases take Gujarat’s total coronavirus count to 1.71 lakh

The coronavirus count in Gujarat reached 1,71,321 with 987 fresh cases reported Thursday, the state health department said. Four more fatalities were also reported on the day taking the total toll to 987.

Surat reported 213 cases — 162 from urban areas and 51 others from rural parts. Among the four deaths, two were reported from Surat and one each from Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

On Thursday, Ahmedabad reported 171 cases. So far, a total 41,155 infection cases and 1,898 deaths have been reported from Ahmedabad. After a brief lull, the civic corporation earmarked seven more areas as micro containment zones in Ahmedabad city. The residential areas fall in the south, north, northwest and southwest zones, officials said.

Vadodara, meanwhile, added 117 new cases Thursday taking its total count to 15,388. A total of 220 deaths have been reported from Vadodara so far. Ninety-six fresh cases — 57 from municipal and 39 district areas — were reported from Rajkot. With this, a total of 13,310 cases and 167 deaths have been recorded from the district.

Other districts in Saurashtra, including Junagadh, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar, reported 23, 28 and 18 fresh cases, respectively, on Thursday.

