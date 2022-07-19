98 handguns, ammunition seized from Saurashtra in two months: ATS officials

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has seized 98 handguns along with ammunition and arrested 45 accused persons from different districts of Saurashtra region in the past two months, according to officials.

The arms racket was unearthed on May 3 when a team of ATS arrested two persons — Devendra Bolia alias Dendu and Champraj Khachar, natives of Surendranagar — with four illegal handguns at Geeta Mandir road in Ahmedabad, officials said.

According to ATS, the alleged masterminds Dendu and Khachar procured around 100 illegal handguns from Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh and sold them to different customers in Surendranagar, Botad and Rajkot.

Acting on the information, the ATS conducted multiple raids in Saurashtra cities and villages and by May 13, they seized 78 weapons and arrested 37 persons under the Arms Act.

“The ATS teams kept raiding residences of people in illegal possession of handguns and till Monday, we confiscated 98 handguns and arrested 45 accused persons under the Arms Act. Of the 98 weapons, 96 are pistols while two are countrymade handguns (tamancha). We have also confiscated 18 rounds of ammunition,” said a senior ATS official.

The official added that Dendu and Khachar have a case of attempted murder against them and four pistols were recovered from them by Surendranagar Police in the past as well.