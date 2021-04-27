98% critical care beds occupied in Ahmedabad city: AMC data

Of the total 8,211 critical care beds – oxygen-equipped and intensive care units – across the government- and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run hospitals and private nursing homes and facilities, only 191 beds are vacant in the city.

The data, released by the municipal corporation on Monday for the first time since the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit Ahmedabad, indicates nearly 98 per cent occupancy even as the city recorded 5,619 cases and 26 deaths due to the virus in the previous 24 hours.

Among these vacant critical care beds, 59 are in 176 nursing homes, 40 in 167 private Covid-designated hospitals, 31 in Ahmedabad Medicity campus that has total six hospitals including Civil Hospital, 20 in Shardaben hospital, 14 each in Sheth Lallubhai Gordhandas Municipal General Hospital and VS General Hospital and 13 in SVP Hospital, the AMC data states.

“Occupancy in Covid-designated private hospitals, health centres and covid care centres is more than 90 per cent. The beds that are vacant, are mostly isolation beds. Thus, in 167 private hospitals, the occupancy is of 94 per cent,” a statement issued by the AMC stated.

The civic body also cautioned residents: “Corona(virus) infection in Ahmedabad city is at its peak. Until and unless it is very important, do not step out from your house.”

As per the AMC data, the highest number of critical care beds – 3,869 – are in 167 private hospitals, followed by 2,355 at six different Covid hospitals, including the civil hospital on the Medicity campus.

From the total 1,013 beds for Covid-19 patients at its four hospitals on April 10, the civic body has increased the number of beds to 1,907 until Monday, the statement added. From zero beds for Covid-19 patients at VS, Shardaben and LG hospitals, it has added a total of 728 beds at these facilities. Also, 86 ICU beds and 165 oxygen-equipped ones have been added at SVP hospital. This, the civic body said, was in addition to the 100 high-flow oxygen machines and 60 ventilators that have been made available at four AMC-run hospitals recently.

For home isolation patients, AMC said, it was running 2,800 Sanjivani Rath which have so far visited 35,000 patients.