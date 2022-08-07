965 new Covid cases in state

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
August 7, 2022 12:15:42 am
August 7, 2022 12:15:42 am
Gujarat reported 965 Covid-19 cases Saturday taking the state’s tally to 12,60,493, a health official said.
The death toll stood unchanged at 10,975, while the recovery count increased by 928 and reached 12,43,489, he added.
Of the new cases, Ahmedabad led with 265, followed by 141 in Vadodara.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 12:15:42 am
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
1
China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line
2
Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'
3
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official
4
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: Silver for Priyanka and Avinash, India Women in T20 final, Nikhat and Amit in Boxing finals
Opinion
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her
CWG Day 9 LIVE
Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg
LIVE UPDATES
4th T20I: India set 192-run target for Windies
Explained
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
SPONSORED
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Kejriwal: Will end ‘raid raaj’, set up advisory body for traders
IIT-Bombay students begin relay hunger strike over fee hike
Blaze at Sewri scrapyard, fireman injured
No impact on working of govt due to delay in Cabinet expansion: Shinde
Lab grown diamond & jewellery exhibition begins
Supreme Court lets unmarried woman terminate 24-week pregnancy, opens doors for others
Smooth day for CUET; some centres not following protocols, says NTA
CM Patel reviews LSD in Jamnagar
Morbi village: School ‘proves’ no bias against Dalit-cooked midday meal but contractor alleges conspiracy
Intimidating Vinesh Phogat pounces CWG gold, Ravi Dahiya too wins yellow metal
Khodaldham Young Political Leadership Institute organises seminar for youths aspiring to join politics
Two killed in separate road accidents in Mohali, police launch probes