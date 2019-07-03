Gujarat: ‘94% of religious conversion applicants are Hindus’

Of the total 900-odd applications received by the state government from people seeking religious conversion in Gujarat, over 94 percent of these were from Hindus, the state Legislative Assembly was informed on Tuesday.

Advertising

In the past two years till May 31, 2019, 911 persons applied for religious conversion, the government said in written replies provided to various questions posed by MLAs during Question Hour. Of these applications, 863 came from Hindus seeking to convert to other religions. Similarly, 36 Muslims, 11 Christians, one Ismali Khoja (from the Gir Somnath district) and one Buddhist also submitted applications during the two-year-period.

The highest number of applications have come from Surat, Junagadh and Anand districts. 474 Hindus in Surat have applied for conversion, in comparison to 11 Muslims and zero Christians in the district. Most of them are presumed to be among the 432 Hindus who embraced Buddhism at an event organised by the Buddha Dharma Diksha Angikar Samiti in January 2019.