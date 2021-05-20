90k samples tested across Gujarat, lowest since March 30

A drive through Covid-19 RTPCR test facility arranged at GMDC ground in Ahmedabad as covid cases continues to surge. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Wednesday announced that Covid-19 vaccination drive will resume in the state from Thursday.

The chief minister’s announcement came on a day when the state reported 5,246 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total case count to 7.71 lakh.

Another 71 patients succumbed to the infection. In the last one month — since April 19 —Gujarat has added 3.66 lakh new Covid -19 cases and nearly 4,000 deaths due to the infection.

Around 90,000-odd samples were tested on Wednesday, the lowest since March 30.

Test positivity rate went up marginally to 5.8 percent from a day before’s 5.5 per cent. Gujarat has been testing over a lakh samples since April 1.

In the age group of 18-44 years, vaccination for which is underway in only 10 districts, Rupani said, “From vaccinating 30,000 (people in this age group each day), it is expected to vaccinate 50,000 (from Thursday).”

Since May 1, when Gujarat opened its vaccination programme for people in 18-44 years age group in 10 districts, 23 districts continue to be left out of the inoculation programme in this age group. Gujarat has an estimated adult population of 4.50 crore, as per the state government’ submission before the Gujarat High Court on May 17.

For those above 45 years, vaccination will be open for first-dose takers while the second dose can be taken only after 85 days of the first dose, as per the revised guideline, Rupani added.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Tuesday announced that it will partially resume vaccination starting May 20, wherein the vaccine programme will be operational at 76 urban health centres and community health centres and at four hospitals – Ahmedabad Civil Hospital at Asarwa, GMERS Sola, Nagri Hospital and Shardaben Hospital – for beneficiaries in the categories of health worker, frontline worker and those aged above 45 years.

However each session site has been limited to vaccinating only 100 beneficiaries per site. For those below 45 years, the vaccine programme will continue at designated school sites as per appointments, as per a statement by AMC.

The vaccination will, however, not be undertaken at community halls and drive-through facilities in Ahmedabad until further orders, the AMC statement added.

Ahmedabad – city and rural – together reported a total of 1,324 new cases on Wednesday, even as over 25,500 patients are undergoing treatment in the district.