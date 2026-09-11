908 life, 16 death sentences in POCSO cases since 2022, says Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi

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Out of the 1,785 judgments in cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act registered between 2022 and August 2026 in Gujarat, 908 were life sentences and 16 others death sentences, as per a statement from the office of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday.
The statement, however, does not mention how many of the 1,785 judgments ended in convictions or how many cases were filed against these judgments.
In the first eight months of 2026, the courts in Gujarat delivered 346 judgments, including 241 life sentences and two death sentences, in POCSO cases, said Sanghavi.
In a recent case, a Special POCSO Court in Gandhinagar convicted a 42-year-old man and sentenced him to life imprisonment on August 27. The trial was conducted within 72 hours of police filing the charge sheet in the case involving the alleged abduction and sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.
“There can be no mercy or leniency for anyone who casts an evil eye on girls in Gujarat. Under the leadership of CM Bhupendra Patel, the state government has established fast-track courts and a robust legal framework for POCSO cases,” said Sanghavi.
In the statement, Gujarat Police DGP GS Malik was quoted as saying, “Investigations into such cases are conducted with utmost sensitivity while ensuring the necessary speed and strictness. To ensure speedy justice for victims and their families, the police are particularly focusing on a three-pronged approach of ‘thorough investigation, strict action and speedy justice’ during the investigation.”
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