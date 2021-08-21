90% street road names associated with political leaders: Dy CM Nitin Patel

Renaming a road in Ahmedabad after the late founder of Ahmedabad-based real estate company — Parshwanath Corporation — Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel Saturday said that most times roads are named after deceased politicians and instead this time a road is being renamed after an “inspiring builder.”

A street in the western part of Ahmedabad was named as ‘Navnit Patel Marg’ after the late founder of Parshwanath Corporation.

“I want to congratulate Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation…Usually when a (political) leader dies, a street is taken and named after them. 90 percent of roads are associated with political leaders. But I would like to congratulate corporation officials, the mayor and the standing committee for renaming the road after Navnit kaka who did great social service…his name will be remembered for generations to come,” said Patel.

“Those who serve the community, nation or city, be it in social service, religious service, educational service, to ensure they are remembered forever, we encourage naming things after such personalities. Ahmedabad city’s oldest and most prestigious construction company Parshwanath Company’s (late) owner Navnit Patel, in 50 years or so, constructed over 40,000 homes. He made beautiful and affordable homes for the poor and middle classes and made beautiful arrangements for people to settle in their homes. That apart, whenever the city needed, he provided religious, community services..To ensure that he is remembered, the stretch of road from (Helmet crossing in Memnagar) to Subhash Chowk will be renamed as Navnit Patel Marg…so that the coming generations can take inspiration,” said the minister.

According to a state government press release, Parshwanath Corporation also plans to redevelop the area from Dhoribhai Park to Subhash Chowk.

The renaming took place on the birth anniversary of Navnit Patel, and Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel as well as AMC leaders, including Mayor Kirit Parmar attended the function.