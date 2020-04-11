90 new coronavirus cases reported, state tally at 468

Ahmedabad district has reported 243 cases until now with 159 cases reported in the past three days.(Representational Photo/ Photo by Prashant Nadkar) Ahmedabad district has reported 243 cases until now with 159 cases reported in the past three days.(Representational Photo/ Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Gujarat reported 90 new cases on Saturday, taking the total tally to 468 in the state, with cases detected in Ahmedabad making up more than half the total number.

On Saturday, Ahmedabad reported a total of 46 positive patients, with cases also reported from areas apart from the already designated hotspots which include Naranpura, Sarangpur and Navrangpura, said principal health secretary Jayanti Ravi.

Three others succumbed to COVID-19 in the district, including two men aged 70 and 65 years, who were admitted at SVP Hospital with the latter having a known co-morbid condition of diabetes and the former with no such known condition.

Another 65-year-old man who was admitted at the Civil Hospital too died with no known co-morbid condition. A 39-year-old man reported recovery and was discharged from SVP Hospital.

Vadodara reported 36 new positive cases on Saturday, all of which were from the red zone of Nagarwada Saiyedpura area of the city, which has been in containment since April 5. District Collector Shalini Agarwal confirmed that the cases were detected during mass sampling from the area. The total number of cases in Vadodara is 95, of which 85 are from Nagarwada Saiyedpura area.

Anand district recorded a total tally of five cases with three new cases being detected on Saturday.

A 53-year-old woman tested positive from Khambat to become the fifth case from the district. The patient has co-morbidities and travel history to UP between January 11 and February 21, district administration said.

Late on Friday night, two cases were recorded from Hadgood village in Anand Taluka, from where a garage mechanic had tested positive on Thursday. Two men, aged 45 and 48, tested positive as part of the close contact sampling conducted by the administration. While the blood relatives of Thursday’s patient, who is a garage mechanic, have tested negative, Anand district collector R G Gohil told this newspaper that the new cases were his close friends.

Bharuch recorded its eighth positive case. A maulvi from Parkhet village in Bharuch taluka tested positive. He, along with 12 others, had attended the funeral of a Tablighi member in Bhavnagar during lockdown, according to district collector M Modhiya. Samples of all 13 were taken with 11 testing negative and result of one pending as of Saturday evening.

Seven men belonging to different Islamic Jamaats who have been in the district since the beginning of March, tested positive on Friday. Modhiya added that the health department has completed the collection of samples of over 100 people belonging to the Jamaats.

Chhota Udepur reported its third case with a man in his late 20s from Bodeli taluka testing positive. He had come to the flu OPD and was initially admitted due to suspected symptoms, according to district collector Sujal Mayatara. The contact and travel history is being traced, said Mayatara.

A 32-year-old man in Surat from Salabatpura area of Surat tested positive on Saturday. The area is part of the walled city and near the Zampa Bazaar area from where a number of positive cases have been reported.

Surat also reported the recovery of two men aged 62 and 26 years — both were admitted at the New Civil Hospital.

Another new case was reported from Gandhinagar while two others — a 48-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were discharged following recovery. Another 37-year-old man recovered in Rajkot and three others were discharged in Porbandar.

Minor tests positive

A four-year-old girl from Sandhiyavad area of Bhavnagar tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, taking the tally of confirmed cases in Bhavnagar to 23. However, her parents have tested negative for the virus, government officers in the district said.

“The girl was with her mother in Sandhiyavad area of Bhavnagar city. Her father came to Sandhiyavad from Ghogha town of Bhavnagar district, telling police his wife was a polio victim and that he needed to take her to hospital. But instead of taking the woman to hospital, he took her and his daughter to Ghogha. However, in Ghogha, neighbours raised an alarm. Therefore, the family was brought back to Bhavnagar and their samples were taken for COVID-19 testing. The girl’s sample returned positive for the infection while the parents tested negative.

The girl has been admitted to isolation ward of Sir Takhtasinhji General Hospital while the parents have been shifted to a quarantine facility,” Bhavnagar district development officer Varun Kumar Baranwal said, adding the family have houses in Sandhiyavad as well as in Ghogha town 30 km away from Bhavanagar city.

Two others, 55-year old wife and 34-year old daughter-in-law of the first Bhavnagar COVID-19 casualty — a 70-year-old man who was a Nizamuddin gathering attendee — recovered and were discharged on Saturday.

