9 Pak nationals held, heroin worth Rs 280 cr seized off Jakhau coast

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), in a joint operation, apprehended nine Pakistan nationals and seized 56 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 280 crore from their possession from a boat off Jakhau coast in Kutch, Sunday night.

According to police, Pakistan boat “Al Haj” was intercepted 15 nautical miles in the Indian side of the International Maritime Borderline (IMBL) off Jakhau coast.

“Acting on intelligence input, a joint team of ICG and ATS in an interceptor boat stopped a suspicious boat in Indian waters. When ICG personnel asked about the identity of the crew members, they tried to steer away the boat in full speed and started throwing bags in the water. A chase ensued and the ICG personnel had to fire on the boat to stop them,” said Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia in a press conference on Monday.

“The accused were apprehended and we have seized 56 kilograms of heroin from them. Preliminary results of a sample test has confirmed heroin,”

said Bhatia, adding that the seized heroin was worth Rs 280 crore.

“The accused used a boat named Al Haj to smuggle drugs to India at the behest of a smuggler named Mustafa in Pakistan. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has also been roped in for investigation. A probe has revealed that the drugs were supposed to go to North India,” added Bhatia.

The nine Pakistan nationals will be brought to the ATS headquarters in Ahmedabad, the DGP said. The action comes days after the the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and ATS, in another joint operation, seized 394 mega tonnes of gypsum powder from 17 containers shipped at the Kandla port in Kutch. So far, the DRI has recovered 205.6 kilograms of heroin from the consignment.