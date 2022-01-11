9 IAS officials promoted, transferred in Gujarat; Vadodara gets new collector

The Gujarat government has promoted and transferred nine IAS officials in the state, including the Vadodara district collector and the Managing Director of the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Ltd (TCGL).

Vadodara district collector R B Barad was promoted to the Super Time Scale of IAS and was transferred to the Forest and Environment Department, an official notification from the General Administration Department stated Monday. A B Gor, CEO of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) has been appointed as the new Vadodara district collector.

As per the notification, 2006-batch IAS officer and MD of TCGL, Jenu Devan, has been promoted and appointed as Superintendent of Stamps and Inspector General of Registrations. D G Patel, who held this post has been transferred and appointed as the Commissioner of Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies. D P Desai, who was the Registrar of Cooperatives, will be the new CEO of AUDA.

Alok Kumar Pandey, Director of Employment and Training, was also promoted and appointed as the new MD of TCGL. Among the IAS officers promoted to Super Time Scale were Dr Ajay Kumar who is on central deputation as Private Secretary to the Union Education Minister, and Ravi Arora, who is also on central deputation as Director of Estates, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

M D Modia, Officer on Special Duty to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, was also among those promoted. He will continue on the same post.