9 from UP, jewellery firm employee held in Rajkot loot and murder

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The Rajkot city police have apprehended 10 persons for allegedly killing an employee of a branded jewellery manufacturing and export firm and looting around 900 grams of gold and 3 kgs of silver valued at Rs1.53 crore from him, officials said on Thursday.
Lalji Sardhara, the employee of Tanvi Export India Ltd, was shot dead outside the company’s factory at Aji Industrial Estate in Rajkot on Wednesday.
Police said the accused had fired at least three rounds from close range at Sardhara, 51, as he was leaving the factory around 7.55 pm.
The accused were apprehended from Sirohi and Udaipur districts of Rajasthan as well as Morbi district of Gujarat, said DCP (Crime) Jagdish Bangarwa.
One of the accused is an employee of the jewellery firm, who had allegedly helped the rest of the accused get leads on the movements of Sardhara, police said.
The accused have been identified as Vishal Singh Vinod Singh Rajput, Shivam Girish Chand Gupta, Anurag Singh Om Prakash Singh Rajput, Avinash Singh alias Lankesh, Ajit Ramraj Pandey, Shivam Ashok Pandey, Aman Ramakant Pandey, Pavan Shivprasad Chaubey, Niraj alias Arvind Harishankar Tiwari, and Shailesh Kumar Karmveer Kherwa, the accused employee of the jewellery firm.
All the accused, except Kherwa, are from Uttar Pradesh, police said.
Citing preliminary investigation, Bangarwa said it was Anurag Singh who opened the fire. Purported CCTV footage of the incident shows the victim trying to put up a fight and falling to the ground as some men fled in a car. The plan was allegedly formulated by Avinash Singh alias Lankesh with the help of Kherwa.
Witnesses said they heard at least three gunshots being fired, saw their colleagues slumping to the ground and the four men looting the precious metals and fleeing the scene. Sardhara was taken to the nearby Madhuram Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
The Rajkot Crime Branch found that there was more than one car when the loot had taken place. Following the trail of these vehicles, the police managed to track all 10 accused within 12 hours of the commission of the crime, officials said.
An FIR was registered at Thorala police station in Rajkot and the accused were being brought to the city on transit warrants.