9 from UP, jewellery firm employee held in Rajkot loot and murder

The Rajkot city police have apprehended 10 persons for allegedly killing an employee of a branded jewellery manufacturing and export firm and looting around 900 grams of gold and 3 kgs of silver valued at Rs1.53 crore from him, officials said on Thursday.

Lalji Sardhara, the employee of Tanvi Export India Ltd, was shot dead outside the company’s factory at Aji Industrial Estate in Rajkot on Wednesday.

Police said the accused had fired at least three rounds from close range at Sardhara, 51, as he was leaving the factory around 7.55 pm.

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The accused were apprehended from Sirohi and Udaipur districts of Rajasthan as well as Morbi district of Gujarat, said DCP (Crime) Jagdish Bangarwa.