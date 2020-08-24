Ahmedabad: 9 Covid hospitals denotified after demand goes down

To be de-notified in a phased manner, nine private hospitals, including SMS Hospital-Chandkheda, Dr Jivraj Mehta Hospital, Al-Amin hospital-Khanpur and Lokhandwala Hospital-Dariyapur were de-notified on Sunday. (Representational)

Gujarat reported 1,101 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total cases in the state to 86,970. Also, 14 deaths were reported taking the toll to 2,919.

As many as 60,808 tests were conducted on Sunday. A total of 17,56,133 tests have been conducted in the state so far.

Among the new cases, Surat reported 248 and Ahmedabad 177. These two districts reported five deaths each on Sunday.

With bed occupancy at designated Covid-19 hospitals showing a decline, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) de-notified nine designated Covid-19 hospitals and reduced the number of beds reserved for Covid patients in two hospitals on Sunday.

The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by additional chief secretary of forests and environment, Rajeev Kumar Gupta. It was also attended by municipal commissioner Mukesh Kumar and deputy municipal commissioners of various zones and medical officer health.

Also, five out of recently designated 15 private hospitals were de-notified on various technical grounds. However, these were designated for treatment of Covid patients in private quota only and no beds were reserved for patients referred by AMC.

After de-notification, beds released by AMC will now be available for treatment of non-Covid patients. “No new Covid patients to be admitted from the date of this order, ongoing memorandum of understanding is not to be extended or renewed and once the existing patients are discharged it will not be designated Covid hospitals,” the order issued by municipal commissioner Mukesh Kumar stated. However, the AMC has retained the rights to again notify these hospitals for any future need, if it may arise.

Further, number of reserved beds for Covid patients had been reduced significantly in Kothiya hospital Uttamnagar and GCS Hospital Naroda road.

The AMC has also de-notified Shrey Hospital where eight Covid positive patients were killed in a fire on August 6. It has been considered as de-notified from August 6.

On Sunday, AMC declared 28 new micro containment zones adding to the existing 276 taking the total containment zones over 300.

