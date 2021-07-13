86 staff got Covid more than a month after vaccination: Study

Two months prior to the first dose, 40 of the participants had Covid-19 infection and 10 of them had breakthrough infection. No mortality was reported.

A study on breakthrough infections by a Nadiad hospital has revealed that 86 of its 461 employees who got both doses of Covishield vaccine got coronavirus infection on an average of 38 days after the vaccination and one of them died.

Muljibhai Patel Urological Hospital in Nadiad town in Kheda district tracked 461 of its hospital employees following both the doses of Covishield vaccine. Of the 86 employees who tested positive for Covid-19, 40 were paramedical staff, 27 were nurses and technicians and 19 were doctors. Only nine of the 86 had comorbidities.

Among those infected, 69 were mild cases and one turned critical, while six others were severe. A total of 10 of the infected healthcare workers required hospital admission, of which two had to be transferred to an ICU for high flow oxygen. While one recovered, another died.

The deceased healthcare worker had hypertension as a comorbidity and had cough, body ache and malaise after 31 days of second dose. The patient was initially on oral medication but was hospitalised later for IV steroids and oxygen supplementation for dyspnoea. Following ventilatory support, the patient died on the seventh day of infection.

All the family members of the two healthcare workers were infected with Covid-19, notes the study published as pre-print on July 7 and is yet to be peer-reviewed. “None of these family members were vaccinated. Both the healthcare workers being fully vaccinated had mild disease course. On the contrary, all the affected family members had severe disease with one death in each family,” the study notes.

Dr Ravindra Sabnis, lead author of the pre-print study, which has been submitted to the Indian Journal of Medical Sciences, said that Muljibhai Patel Urological Hospital had taken permission from the local authorities for Covid-19 treatment of its in-house patients.

