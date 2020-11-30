826 students graduated at Ahmedabad varsity’s virtual convocation

This year, the first cohort of the Global executive MBA in Pharmaceutical Management and the lone graduate from the MA in economics programme graduated too.

As many as 826 students received degrees at the 10th convocation of Ahmedabad University held virtually on Sunday.

Among those who graduated were 608 students from the Amrut Mody School of Management, 132 students from the School of Engineering and Applied Science, 50 students from the School of Arts and Sciences, and 36 students from School of Computer Studies. This includes four doctoral students — two each from life sciences and engineering.

This year, the first cohort of the Global executive MBA in Pharmaceutical Management and the lone graduate from the MA in economics programme graduated too.

Professor K Srinath Reddy, president of the Public Health Foundation of India, delivered the convocation address to the graduating students of the Class of 2020 at Ahmedabad University.

He emphasised on the need to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, resolute in our commitment to reset the coordinates of our development.

“‘Build back better’ is the slogan of our times. That resolve must endure and not be ephemeral,” Professor Reddy said. He added “even in public health, as in education and research it is necessary to create a confluence of life sciences, of quantitative sciences, of social and behavioral sciences and of health systems sciences including health technologies and health management.”

Professor Reddy added that all of them need to come together even if they are being taught as separate disciplines at different institutions.

They need to come together to build a robust public health service system which can provide good health to every individual across their entire life course, he said.

Professor Reddy added that economic development certainly enhances population health but health is also a great investment for accelerated economic growth.

While speaking to the graduating students, University Chancellor Sanjay Lalbhai articulated the new opportunities of the next decade in technology and healthcare, in new materials and manufacturing and in new areas of sustainability.

Addressing them, he took pride in celebrating the graduates who are equipped with a well-rounded learning, with data and knowledge that they would explore through developmental domains and emerge in complex environments as leaders in their fields.

Addressing the gathering, vice-chancellor and Chairman, Board of Management, Pankaj Chandra explained how the academic year 2019 was a significant landmark for the university.

Ahmedabad University introduced a new undergraduate curriculum, admitted the inaugural class to a liberal arts programme (the Bachelor of Arts and the Bachelor of Science programmes) and launched a distinctive engineering curriculum as part of liberal tech approach to engineering education.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.