On 81-day national tour, ‘Ekaa: The One’ brings 64 yoginis to Ahmedabad

A travelling exhibition presenting a complete contemporary interpretation of the 64 Yoginis (Chausat Yogini) opened at L & P Hutheesing Visual Art Centre on Tuesday, marking the Ahmedabad leg of a 16-state tour scheduled over 81 days and spanning more than 10,000 kilometres between January and April.

Titled ‘Ekaa: The One – The 64 Yoginis Trail’, this three-day show features all 64 Yogini paintings by Kerala-born, Chennai-based artist Dr Beena S Unnikrishnan.

These artworks are accompanied by a 65-minute documentary, Y64: Whispers of the Unseen, directed by Jain Joseph.

The exhibition was launched in New Delhi on December 4, 2025. It has since travelled to multiple cities before arriving in Ahmedabad.