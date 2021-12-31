80 home-based women artisans given tool kits and access to raw materials

As many as 80 home-based women artisans from Ahmedabad, Kadi and Kalol were provided with sewing machines, tool kits and access to raw materials under the Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI) Thursday.

The distribution of took kits and machinery was part of a project by Khadi and Gram Udyog Commission (KVIC) under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and implemented by SEWA Co-operative Federation under the SFURTI.

Apart from this, a common facilitation centre (CFC) under Kalakruti Garment Apparel Cluster (KGAC), is being built in Kadi, Mehsana, where women artisans who are members of Abodana Handicraft Cooperative and who do not have access to machinery or raw materials can use a well-equipped centre with machinery such as laser cutting machines, sewing machines and block printing unit, and a

design cell.

It is a three year project to organise 309 women artisans into a cluster, offer skill upgradation trainings, thereby offering them long-term and sustainable livelihood options.

Apart from sewing machines, there will be regular skill upgradation trainings and online and offline market linkage support, so that these women artisans are able to sell their products in a competitive market.

The first toolkit distribution was held in presence KVIC state director Nitesh Dhawan, KVIC state assistant director Ajay Rajpal and consultant and board of directors of Garvi Gurjari Ritesh Singh.

SEWA Co-operative Federation, in its research study which was published earlier this month, had highlighted that during the Covid-19 pandemic, women artisans were the worst affected and several of them lost their livelihood. They also faced difficulty in procuring raw materials because of the ensuing lockdowns.

Since they did not have access to health insurance, sudden increases in medical expenses caused considerable financial distress for these women artisans. There is a huge gap in access to technology, especially for informal women workers, the report said.