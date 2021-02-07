80 detained after protesting villagers ‘pelted’ stones at police in Anand

Police said that they resorted to lathicharge after the agitating villagers allegedly pelted stones at the police personnel.

As many as 80 persons were detained after agitating villagers blocked the under-construction six lane Vasad Bagodara state highway in Borsad of Anand and allegedly pelted stones at the police on Saturday morning, demanding the construction of an underpass beneath the highway for their commute.

According to police, hundreds of villagers belonging to Dabhasi village in Borsad taluka of Anand, sat on the under-construction highway and stopped the movement of vehicles from Saturday morning demanding the construction of an underpass. The population of Dabhasi village is over 6,000 and according to villagers, the population is divided into north and south zones by the highway. The villagers have claimed that due to no underpass on the highway, they have to travel additional four kilometers to take a u-turn from the highway and reach the other side of their village.

Police said that they resorted to lathicharge after the agitating villagers allegedly pelted stones at the police personnel.

“The villagers have been demanding the construction of an underpass for the past 10 years. On Saturday, they started protesting at the highway and a proper police bandobast was arranged for it. We told the agitating villagers to protest peacefully but some of them started blocking the movement of vehicles and got in friction with the police. Police team was then stone pelted and after the order by the executive magistrate present on spot, minimal force was used to disperse the crowd,” said Ajit Rajian, Superintendent of Police, Anand.

Two of our policemen were injured in the stone pelting and they have been admitted in the hospital. We have detained 80 persons and an FIR will be lodged against them under IPC sections 333 for causing grievous hurt to deter public servants from duty, 341 for wrongful restraint and sections of rioting,” the SP added.