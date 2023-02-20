8 more trains cancelled, 1 rescheduled in Gujarat after goods train derails

Eight more local trains were cancelled while one was rescheduled Monday as rail traffic continued to be disrupted in parts of Gujarat’s Saurashtra region owing to a goods train derailment at Dhola junction in Umrala taluka of Bhavnagar district the previous evening and subsequent repair work.

An official release from the Bhavnagar division of Western Railway said the cancelled trains included Bhavnagar-Jetalar (09566 and 09568) and Jetalsar-Bhavnagar (09565 and 06567). Two other pairs of trains Bhavnagar-Mahuva (19205) and Mahuva-Bhavnagar (19206) and Bhavnagar-Botad (09504) and Botad-Bhavnagar (09571) were also fully cancelled.

Due to the derailment, Bhavnagar-Sabarmati (20966) train has been rescheduled and will run two hours behind, departing from the source station at 8 am, instead of 6 am.

“After the derailment of a goods train at Dhol junction at 4.45 PM on Sunday, railway traffic was partially restored from 9.21 PM onwards. However, the work was still on to restore the overhead electric cable which had snapped during the accident. This has forced the cancellation of these eight trains and rescheduling of one,” said an officer of the Bhavnagar divisional railway.