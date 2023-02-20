scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

8 more trains cancelled, 1 rescheduled in Gujarat after goods train derails

Rail traffic continued to be disrupted in parts of Gujarat's Saurashtra region owing to a goods train derailment at Dhola junction of Bhavnagar district Sunday evening.

Trains cancelled in GujaratEight more local trains were cancelled while one was rescheduled Monday as rail traffic continued to be disrupted in parts of Gujarat's Saurashtra region. (File image)
Listen to this article
8 more trains cancelled, 1 rescheduled in Gujarat after goods train derails
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Eight more local trains were cancelled while one was rescheduled Monday as rail traffic continued to be disrupted in parts of Gujarat’s Saurashtra region owing to a goods train derailment at Dhola junction in Umrala taluka of Bhavnagar district the previous evening and subsequent repair work.

An official release from the Bhavnagar division of Western Railway said the cancelled trains included Bhavnagar-Jetalar (09566 and 09568) and Jetalsar-Bhavnagar (09565 and 06567). Two other pairs of trains Bhavnagar-Mahuva (19205) and Mahuva-Bhavnagar (19206) and Bhavnagar-Botad (09504) and Botad-Bhavnagar (09571) were also fully cancelled.

Due to the derailment, Bhavnagar-Sabarmati (20966) train has been rescheduled and will run two hours behind, departing from the source station at 8 am, instead of 6 am.

More from Ahmedabad

“After the derailment of a goods train at Dhol junction at 4.45 PM on Sunday, railway traffic was partially restored from 9.21 PM onwards. However, the work was still on to restore the overhead electric cable which had snapped during the accident. This has forced the cancellation of these eight trains and rescheduling of one,” said an officer of the Bhavnagar divisional railway.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
Takeaways from Aero India
Takeaways from Aero India
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 12:24 IST
Next Story

Dhanush hosts housewarming ceremony for his new home in Chennai, see inside photos

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close