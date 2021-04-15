Eight Pak nationals apprehended with 30 kg heroin off Jakhau coast

As per ATS officials, the drugs consignment was supposed to be delivered in Punjab. (Representational Image)

As many as eight Pakistani nationals were apprehended from a boat near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) off Jakhau coast in Kutch of Gujarat with 30 kilogram of heroin on the intervening night of April 14 and 15 in a joint operation by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

According to officials, a Pakistani boat ‘Nuh’ was captured by the Indian security forces almost 40 nautical miles off the Jakhau coast.

As per a statement released by the ICG on Thursday, “On April 13, we received an input regarding suspected narcotics trafficking by Pakistani boat off Indo-Pak notional IMBL. A coordinated operation was launched swiftly by the ICG in association with the Gujarat ATS. The ICG Fast Interceptor Boat with ATS officials embarked was deployed to intercept the suspected Pakistani boat. On the intervening night of April 14 and 15, the suspected boat was sighted in Indian waters and intercepted by the ICG. On boarding and rummaging, 30 packets of heroin weighing approximately one kilogram each were recovered from the boat.” Preliminary investigations revealed that the consignment being smuggled was destined for landing on the Gujarat shore. The boat along with eight Pakistani nationals have been escorted to Jakhau for further rummaging and joint investigation (sic),” the statement said.

As per officials, the valuation of the drug consignment is at Rs 150 crore.

As per ATS officials, the drugs consignment was supposed to be delivered in Punjab.

“The eight accused Pakistani nationals have been taken to the coast guard station in Jakhau where they are interrogated further,” read a statement from the Gujarat ATS.