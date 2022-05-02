scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 02, 2022
Must Read

8 more held for clashes in Khambhat

Two days later, police arrested nine accused from Shakarpur village for allegedly throwing stones at the procession. Police also claimed that the accused under a pre-planned conspiracy had attacked the procession, “to ensure that no such Yatra takes place in future”.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 2, 2022 8:14:16 am
Ahmedabad,Ahmedabadnews, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Khambat, Khambat clash, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsPolice also claimed that the accused under a pre-planned conspiracy had attacked the procession.

Days after two groups clashed during a Ram Navami procession in Khambhat town of Anand that resulted in the death of one person, police arrested eight more accused on Saturday night, taking the total number of arrested in the case to 35.

According to a senior police official at Khambhat city police station, the arrested have been identified as Abdul Malek (62), Babubhai Malek (60), Allahrakha Shaik (54), Altaf Khan Pathan (22), Hidayat Malek (29), Mohammad Ashfaq Malek (29), Allu Malek (40) and Asif Malek (37), all residents of Shakarpur village in Khambhat. On April 10, clashes erupted between two communities in Shakarpur village of Khambhat during which 57-year-old Kanhaiya Lal Rana, a resident of Chatari Bazar in Khambhat town, died.

More from Ahmedabad

Two days later, police arrested nine accused from Shakarpur village for allegedly throwing stones at the procession. Police also claimed that the accused under a pre-planned conspiracy had attacked the procession, “to ensure that no such Yatra takes place in future”. The local administration then razed eight kiosks and shops in Shakarpur village allegedly belonging to the accused, in an “anti-encroachment drive”. Till April 20, police arrested 21 accused among the 61 who were booked for stone-pelting the procession.

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, May 2, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 2, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...
Ministries get trained on a new dashboard: ‘PM Speech Tracker’Premium
Ministries get trained on a new dashboard: ‘PM Speech Tracker’
Record share of domestic investors in listed companiesPremium
Record share of domestic investors in listed companies
Can see several large, good groups are going to invest now: Ajay PiramalPremium
Can see several large, good groups are going to invest now: Ajay Piramal
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

May 02: Latest News