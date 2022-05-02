8 more held for clashes in Khambhat

Days after two groups clashed during a Ram Navami procession in Khambhat town of Anand that resulted in the death of one person, police arrested eight more accused on Saturday night, taking the total number of arrested in the case to 35.

According to a senior police official at Khambhat city police station, the arrested have been identified as Abdul Malek (62), Babubhai Malek (60), Allahrakha Shaik (54), Altaf Khan Pathan (22), Hidayat Malek (29), Mohammad Ashfaq Malek (29), Allu Malek (40) and Asif Malek (37), all residents of Shakarpur village in Khambhat. On April 10, clashes erupted between two communities in Shakarpur village of Khambhat during which 57-year-old Kanhaiya Lal Rana, a resident of Chatari Bazar in Khambhat town, died.

Two days later, police arrested nine accused from Shakarpur village for allegedly throwing stones at the procession. Police also claimed that the accused under a pre-planned conspiracy had attacked the procession, “to ensure that no such Yatra takes place in future”. The local administration then razed eight kiosks and shops in Shakarpur village allegedly belonging to the accused, in an “anti-encroachment drive”. Till April 20, police arrested 21 accused among the 61 who were booked for stone-pelting the procession.