8 held for gang-rape of 15-year-old in Ahmedabad

Eight men accused of abducting and raping a 15-year-old girl in a village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on March 10 were arrested Sunday.

According to police, on March 11, an FIR was lodged at Dholka town police station where the survivor stated that on March 10, she was brought to a secluded area by one of the eight accused, who was known to her. According to police, the main accused had called seven of his friends at the same secluded spot that day. The survivor was then taken near a boring well where the eight men forced themselves upon her, after which she was dropped off at home by the accused in an injured state, said the police.

The survivor was taken to a civil hospital in Sola by her parents and the police where her condition remains critical as of now.

According to police, all accused are in their early twenties and have been booked under IPC Section 376D for gang rape, 363 for abduction, and sections of the POCSO Act.

On Saturday, police conducted medical test of the arrested men. Teams of Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL) have also been pitched in for further tests of samples. “We have conducted a medical test of the victim and taken her statement. Remand was sought for all eight arrested accused but the court sent them to judicial custody. The tests from FSL are awaited,” said ND Chaudhari, police inspector, Dholka Town Police Station.