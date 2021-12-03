8 fishermen go missing in Gujarat, temperatures dip

The Indian Coast Guard Thursday launched a Dornier aircraft and a helicopter for a search and rescue operation after eight fishermen from Gir Somnath were reported to have gone missing as their boats overturned in Nava Bandar Harbour following squally winds and choppy sea on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Eight boats either overturned or capsized after they collided with one another in the harbour near Una around midnight, Gir Somnath district collector RG Gohil said. "There were 12 fishermen aboard these boats and they were asleep when the fishing boats were caught in squally winds and rough sea around 12 am Thursday. The boats were

damaged and either overturned or capsized following the collision. While four of the fishermen managed to swim to safety, eight are still missing,” he said.

Gohil said the Indian Coast Guard, local police and fishermen have launched a search and rescue operation. “However, there is no breakthrough as yet and the operation is still on,” the collector added.

High-velocity winds, accompanied by light rainfall, swept through Saurashtra of Gujarat on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday under the influence of cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea. As a result, the state witnessed unseasonal rains for the second day across 91 talukas.The state government had warned the fishermen to not venture into the sea due to inclement weather. The Gir Somnath collector said the fishermen who were reported missing had returned to the harbour following the warning when the incident took place.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had a word with Gohil and instructed him to monitor the search and rescue operation. An official release said the CM has also instructed Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar to watch the evolving situation.

On Thursday, the rains led to a further dip in both maximum and minimum temperatures across centres of Gujarat. Valsad recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 9 degree Celsius, while the lowest maximum temperature of 18 degree Celsius was recorded at Vadodara.

Surat recorded the highest dip (departure from normal) of 15 degrees in its maximum temperature, leaving a difference of barely 2 degrees in maximum and minimum temperatures which were at 18.4 and 16.6 degree Celsius respectively.

Vadodara, too recorded a dip of 14 degree Celsius in the maximum temperature. The maximum temperature recorded was at 18 degree Celsius, 14 degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature was 15.8 degree Celsius, departure of 1 degree from normal.

Ahmedabad’s maximum temperature Thursday was 19.3 degree Celsius, a departure of 11 degrees from the normal and a minimum temperature of 16.9 degree Celsius. At 24.3 degree Celsius, Veraval, too, recorded a dip of 8 degrees in its maximum temperature, while Deesa saw 24.2 degree Celsius with a dip of 6 degrees. At 24 degree Celsius, Rajkot recorded a dip of 7 degrees, Devbhoomi Dwarka at 27.6 degree Celsius a dip of 2 degrees from the maximum temperature, and Bhuj, at a maximum temperature of 28.8 Degree Celsius, a dip of 1 degree.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in districts of Narmada, Surat, Dang, Navsari and Tapi on Friday.

Until Thursday evening, Dabhoi in Vadodara recorded the highest of 41 mm, followed by Bodeli in Chhota Udepur with 31 mm rainfall. Narmada, Surat, Panchmahal, Bharuch, Surat, Dahod, Tapi Kheda and Mahisagar, too, recorded heavy rainfall.

While Tilakwada in Narmada recorded 29 mm, Mangrol in Surat saw 21 mm, Garudeshwer in Narmada 19 mm, Jambughoda in Panchmahal 15 mm, Hansot in Bharuch 14 mm, Ankleshwar in Bharuch 12 mm and Palsana in Surat and Jhalod in Dahod 11 mm each. Sankheda and Chhota Udepur talukas in Chhota Udepur district recorded 18 mm each.