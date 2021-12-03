8 districts asked to emulate Narmada’s project for the destitute

Eight districts that are involved in administering places of pilgrimage under the Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board have been directed to emulate the ‘Nirdharano Aadhar’ project initiated by the District Collector of Narmada, DA Shah, to give solid support to destitute beggars and rehabilitate them.

Cabinet Minister Purnesh Modi of Gujarat Yatradham held a video conference with district collectors of Banaskantha, Gir Somnath, Devbhumi Dwarka, Kheda, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Aravalli and Panchmahal, during which the Shah also presented a detailed outline of the project undertaken by Narmada. The district has seen 133 persons from 81 families who have been given more than 1,500 benefits and 53 beneficiaries who have been completely rehabilitated.

“The benefits of government schemes have been handed out to destitute persons identified in surveys. Two meals through a central kitchen, kits of necessities of life, special identity card including QR code, health check-up and treatment, Covid vaccination, monthly haircut, a bath every week, income in the second phase after the first-phase operation like shaving arrangement and changing new clothes, are among the many initiatives undertaken under the project,” said Shah.

The collector added the district has sought the co-operation of social organisations in rehabilitating the helpless people under the project that was launched by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel last month. Modi, who is the guardian minister of the Narmada district, held a review meeting with the trustees of eight temples — one in each of the eight districts — and urged them to follow suit to implement the Niradharano Aadhar project in their respective areas.