8 bovines killed in fire at house in Mahisagar

Eight bovines died in a fire that started in a house at Ladpur village in Mahisagar district early on Friday.

According to the district police, the fire began in one of the houses and spread over to the adjoining house, raging through the shed where eight bovines were tied to posts — charring them to death.

The fire began in the house of Dinesh Lala Khant. Although neighbours tried to bring the fire under control, it soon spread over to the adjoining house, in which, eight bovines were tied to the post in a shed within the courtyard, attached to the house. While authorities from the district administration and also the police arrived at the site, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

An officer of Kadana taluka panchayat said, “It appears that the fire was accidentally caused inside the house, may be while lighting firewood… The families of the two affected homes have sought help from the administration, in the form of accommodation and compensation for the loss of cattle” The Kadana Outpost police station has registered a complaint and begun a probe into the incident.