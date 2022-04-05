8 Bills passed during budget session of Gujarat Assembly

During the recently concluded budget session of the Gujarat Assembly, eight Bills were passed in the state legislature that functioned for 107 hours and 46 minutes in March 2022, stated an official release.

A total of 25 sittings were held where 168 MLAs participated in the discussion. During the budget session, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed a special session on March 24. A total of 4,376 starred questions were presented in the Assembly and 867 unstarred questions and their answers were tabled during the budget session.

On the last day of the session, the legislature discussed the “last-day’s motion” to write off farmers’ debt and to provide agriculture related services in the state. The assembly also paid homage to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Shivram Rajguru.

A total of 17 reports from different committees of the state legislature were tabled. Among other reports tabled in the assembly included the report on state finance audit from the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

A total of 8,205 visitors physically watched the proceedings of the legislature from the galleries.