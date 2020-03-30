8.95 lakh food packets distributed across Gujarat: Govt

The Chief Minister of Gujarat has ensured that no person goes hungry and gets goods for their daily needs. (PTI) The Chief Minister of Gujarat has ensured that no person goes hungry and gets goods for their daily needs. (PTI)

In light of migrant labourers complaining of hunger after losing their jobs owing to the national lockdown, the Gujarat government said that over 8.95 lakh food packets have been distributed across the state as of Monday.

“So far, over 8.95 lakh food packets have been distributed in the state, of which 2.70 food packets were distributed yesterday (Sunday),” Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to the Gujarat government, told media persons in Ahmedabad. About 3.5 lakh food packets have been given to the needy in the eight municipal corporations of Gujarat, he added.

“The Chief Minister (Vijay Rupani) has ensured that no person living in the state — be it a person from Gujarat or hailing from outside the state — should go hungry and they should get goods for daily needs,” he said, adding that the arrangements are being made by the state government and NGOs for the same. Last week, The Indian Express had reported about migrant workers going hungry after they lost jobs because of the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Mina Jadhav of Majur Adhikar Manch said that the labourers could be still seen walking on roads even as the Gujarat government had asked them to stay put. “During our rounds near Naroda area of Ahmedabad, we met a number of migrant workers leaving the city on foot. Although, they were in much smaller groups,” she told this newspaper

Ashwani Kumar added that 393 phone calls were received in the state control room on Monday — out of a total of 1,070 so far (?) — and 1,205 calls were received in district control rooms (1077?). “Most of these calls were related to medical needs, milk, food grains and groceries, and complaints related to the movement of goods,” the IAS officer said.

Kumar said there was no shortage of milk or milk products. More than one lakh quintal of vegetables and 14,000 quintal of fruits were supplied across various markets in Gujarat, he added.

