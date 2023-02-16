scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
7,953 applications received through e-FIRs for vehicle, mobile phone thefts: police

Gujarat Police, Harsh Sanghvi, Gandhinagar, Gujarat Crime Record Bureau, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Indian Express, Current affairsThe campaign will also help in returning the stolen vehicles and mobiles to the complainant through the concerned court.
The Gujarat police has received a total of 7,953 applications in around seven months through e-FIRs, for complaints on vehicles and mobile phone thefts, since the citizen portal was made available in July 2022 by Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi.

According to an official statement, from July 23 2022 to February 8 2023, of the 7,953 applications, 1799 FIRs were registered. The citizen portal was made available for complaints on vehicle and mobile thefts given the negative responses received by the State Crime Record Bureau, Gandhinagar regarding the applications made by the office.

“A special campaign has been organised between February 10 and 25, to re-examine the applications made by the local police and take action to register FIRs. During the campaign, a list of the applications made by the office during the period July 23 2022 to February 8 2023 in the police stations across the state will be prepared, details will be obtained from the applicants, the place will be visited and the FIR will be registered in the prima facie cases of the notable offence,” stated the release.

In cases of vehicle theft, vehicle registration number will be given to NETRAM (command and control center) and investigated with the help of ANPR cameras across the state. In case of mobile theft, Gujarat Police will take action to find the mobile by keeping the IMEI number under observation.

The campaign will also help in returning the stolen vehicles and mobiles to the complainant through the concerned court.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 00:27 IST
