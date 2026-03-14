76,000 kg of ghee failed quality tests in Gujarat since 2024, Mehsana worst-hit district

Minister of State (Health) Praful Pansheriya Thursday informed the Gujarat Assembly that a sizeable section of food samples collected across several districts failed quality checks in the last two years (2024 and 2025). Of the food samples that failed the test, a significant portion comprises milk-based items, including 76,000 kg of ghee. Mehsana, with 24,491 samples, had the highest share of ghee items failing the test.
In Ahmedabad, 4,500 food samples were collected, and 232 samples failed tests, which included 76 kg of paneer and 7,530 kg of ghee worth Rs 41.63 lakh.
A total of 703 samples were collected in Patan in 2024 and 2025, of which 61 failed, including 23,943 kg of ghee worth Rs 73.86 lakh and 845 kg of paneer priced at Rs 1.97 lakh.
The data of action taken till January 31 showed 961 samples were collected in Vadodara in 2024 and 1,676 in 2025. The 229 samples that failed quality tests in the district included 246 kg of paneer, 129 kg of ghee, and 2,661 kg of other food items.
The minister also stated that a fine of Rs 80,000 has been collected in Ahmedabad, and Rs 29.6 lakh has been collected in Vadodara in the last two years for the failed food samples.
In Kutch and Gandhinagar, 735 and 606 samples were collected, respectively, in the last two years. Of these, 14 failed in Kutch, and 43 samples were declared unfit in Gandhinagar. The minister noted that 2,249 litres of ghee in Kutch and 17,842 litres of ghee in Gandhinagar were found unfit for consumption.
Electricity bills of 109 municipalities pending
Meanwhile, Energy Minister Rushikesh Patel told the House that a total of 109 municipalities across Gujarat have outstanding electricity bills exceeding Rs 50 lakh each. Among these are Bharuch, Nadiad, Anand, Kheda, Godhra, Gondal, Una, Sanand, Patan, Unjha, Morbi, Surendranagar-Wadhwan, and Palanpur, among others. The pending arrears are primarily linked to electricity used for essential public services, including water works and streetlights.
Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh.
Expertise
Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes:
Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City.
Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP.
Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More