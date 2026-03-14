76,000 kg of ghee failed quality tests in Gujarat since 2024, Mehsana worst-hit district

Mehsana, with 24,491 samples, had the highest share of ghee items failing the test. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Minister of State (Health) Praful Pansheriya Thursday informed the Gujarat Assembly that a sizeable section of food samples collected across several districts failed quality checks in the last two years (2024 and 2025). Of the food samples that failed the test, a significant portion comprises milk-based items, including 76,000 kg of ghee. Mehsana, with 24,491 samples, had the highest share of ghee items failing the test.

In Ahmedabad, 4,500 food samples were collected, and 232 samples failed tests, which included 76 kg of paneer and 7,530 kg of ghee worth Rs 41.63 lakh.

A total of 703 samples were collected in Patan in 2024 and 2025, of which 61 failed, including 23,943 kg of ghee worth Rs 73.86 lakh and 845 kg of paneer priced at Rs 1.97 lakh.