751 FIRS registered, 1,167 arrests made in 2018-19, says Gujarat State Home minister

A total of 751 FIRs have been registered in last two years in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara and 365 chargesheets have been filed against 1,167 arrests in cyber crime cases, the state government told the Assembly on Monday.

The information was shared by Home Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja in response to a written query raised by Congress MLA from Dariyapur constituency Gyasuddin Shaikh on the number of cyber crime cases reported in last two years from the four cities.

Keeping in view the number of cases of child pornography that have come to light in the recent past along with instigating communal violence through social media, Shaikh raised these issues during the question hour.

While he requested the state government to ban such films and videos, Jadeja said the state government was serious about the issue and would ensure strict action to stop the menace.

“The state government is aggressive in curbing attempts to create a divide between different communities on basis of social media reports and the government has also worked in creating awareness among masses,” he added.

The written reply by the minister revealed that as investigations into 81 cases are under progress, a total of 751 cyber crime FIRs have been registered in cities of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot in 2018 and 2019. Against these FIRs, during the same period, a total of 1,167 accused has been nabbed and of them, 365 have been charged under IT Act’s section 66 (C), 66 (D), 67 and 67 (A) and IPC 406, 409, 419 and 420.

“Under the state government’s Aashvast project, Rs 132 crore of 3,713 citizens has been saved. Also, attempts in the recent past have been made to take help of foreign agencies to curb cyber crime. The state government has also developed cyber cells in nine range where there is provision of registering complaints at the cyber cell of CID (Crime),” he told the House.

However, during the discussion, the Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani raised the issue of breaching of privacy accusing spying through tapping of phone calls. To this, the minister assured that the state government has no intention or planning to interfere in personal lives.

