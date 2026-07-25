750 MCM in 120 hours: How Gujarat’s water worry shifted to a high-stakes flood watch

As many as 14 dams completely filled, 21 on high alert, and over 750 million cubic meters (MCM) of water added in 120 hours; Gujarat’s water worry due to delayed monsoon turned into a high-stakes flood watch Saturday even as the state is still in a deficit regarding overall water storage as compared to July 2025.

According to data from the State Water Resources Department, of the 14 reservoirs that brimmed to 100 per cent capacity, eight are in South Gujarat.

Major schemes like Damanganga are maintaining a delicate balance, discharging 53,000 cusecs directly into river channels after swallowing an inflow of over 55,300 cusecs. In Navsari, both the Jhuj and Kelia dams stand at 100 per cent filling, releasing a controlled spillage downstream.