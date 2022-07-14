742 new Covid cases in Gujarat; numbers high in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 742 new cases of Covid-19 with high numbers continuing in the city areas of Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara, even as Mehsana recorded a spike, reporting 63 new cases, the highest in the district since the second week of February this year.

Smaller districts of Bharuch, Kheda, Amreli, Anand, Aravalli are now reporting cases, indicating the spread of the infection. On Wednesday, 23 districts out of the total 33 districts reported new cases, along with all eight municipal corporations.

Aravalli, which reported eight cases on July 11, added another three cases and Bharuch, where 22 new cases were recorded on July 7, added another seven cases on Wednesday. Mehsana, where 31 new cases were reported each on July 11 and 12, doubled its new cases and recorded 63 new cases on Wednesday, with the district having 155 active cases.

Across the state, there are 4,225 active cases of at present, with 1,748 in Ahmedabad, which is over 40 per cent of the state’s active case burden.

Meanwhile, overall testing across the state continues to range between 30,000 to 40,000 tests a day.