74 Gujarat MLAs get I-T letters seeking asset info

The Income-Tax department, which is examining the affidavits filed by political candidates who fought the 2017 Gujarat assembly polls, have issued “letters” to 74 MLAs seeking more information regarding their assets.

Advertising

More letters have been issued to MLAs from the BJP to determine “discrepancies” in their affidavits with regard to the I-T returns filed by them during the elections, official sources said.

“These are not notices but letters that have been issued to MLAs of all parties, including the BJP, Congress and regional parties. It has been done as per the mandate of the Election Commission (EC) that seeks to verify the affidavits filed by the candidates contesting the polls,” a senior I-T official said on Wednesday.

The official, however, did not disclose the content of the letters issued or the names MLAs to whom they were issued. Sources, however, said that most of the MLAs who got the letters were from the BJP. After the December 2017 elections, 99 MLAs from the BJP and 77 from the Congress won in the House of 182.

The official said the “letters” were part of a “verification process” of the department that was scanning about 1,113 affidavits filed in the run-up to the assembly elections in 2017. He said the affidavits filed with the EC were being compared with the Income Tax returns of the respective candidates, including the MLAs.