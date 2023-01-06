scorecardresearch
Doctor, wife get 7 years in jail for cheating LIC by faking his death

The fraud came into light when an LIC officer of Katargam branch reached the house of Dr. Modi in January 2003 for some official work and was shocked to see him alive.

Mahidharpura police arrested the couple based on a cheating complaint filed by LIC on February 23 , 2006 and later they got bail. (Representational/File)
Doctor, wife get 7 years in jail for cheating LIC by faking his death
The Surat Chief Judicial Magistrate court sentenced a doctor, Pankaj Modi (65), and his wife Meenaben (55) for cheating Life Insurance Corporation to the tune of Rs 2.01 lakh by faking his death using forged documents.

Dr Pankaj Modi was part of the panel of doctors with LIC’s Katargam branch in Surat.

He had taken three LIC policies valued Rs 75,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs. 25,000 and was paying the premium amount since 2000.

On October 2, 2002, his wife, Meena Modi, submitted an insurance claim with Katargam branch and submitted Pankaj Modi’s death certificate issued by Ankleshwar Nagar Palika, panchnama of accident, postmortem report and medical treatment certificate from Jayaben Modi Hospital in Ankleshwar. According to Meenaben, her husband Pankaj Modi was injured in an accident and died while undergoing treatment. Based on the reports submitted by Meenaben, LIC released the claim amount of Rs. 2.01 lakh to her.

Dr. Pankaj Modi confessed to his crime and had written an apology to the LIC and returned the death claim amount of Rs. 2.01 lakh along with interest.

Mahidharpura police arrested the couple based on a cheating complaint filed by LIC on February 23 , 2006 and later they got bail.

Police booked the couple under various sections of the IPC including 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465 and 120(b) (criminal conspiracy).

After hearing from both sides, Judge D S Thaker on Wednesday convicted Modi and his wife. In his judgement, judge D S Thaker said Dr. Pankaj Modi was a member of panel doctors with LIC, a responsible post. He had misused his post and made his fake death certificate and other reports, he said and sentenced them to seven years imprisonment.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-01-2023 at 00:21 IST
