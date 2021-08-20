7 stingray pups born in captivity at Science City aquatic gallery

At the aquatic gallery in Science City in Ahmedabad inaugurated on July 16, stingrays have multiplied — with the birth of seven new pups.

Twenty-four stingrays were brought to the aquatic gallery from Kanyakumari and Chennai facilities and as per officials, the species have adapted well, with the new young members being an indication of the same.

While the size of a litter of stingray may vary, the birth typically brings one to six live pups. With stingrays being ovoviviparous, that is the young ones hatch from eggs held within the body, the young pups are currently kept in a quarantine tank of the gallery for proper nursing, as per a pressnote from the Science City on Thursday.

Of the seven, four were born first, followed by two others and finally another one.