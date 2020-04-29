7 mediapersons test positive in Vadodara

All seven had taken part in a free test for mediapersons at the High Speed Rail Training Institute. All seven had taken part in a free test for mediapersons at the High Speed Rail Training Institute.

Seven mediapersons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Vadodara on Tuesday.

They had taken part in the free test for mediapersons being conducted at the High Speed Rail Training Institute.

Of these, two are employees of a digital news organisation who had reached Vadodara to report about the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 24-year-old reporter, a 54-year-old camera person and a cab driver of the organisation have tested positive. The three were asymptomatic and the city administration has quarantined them at the HSRTI facility.

The organisation on Wednesday confirmed that two of its employees and the driver had contracted the virus after undertaking the journey from New Delhi to Vadodara. The group had put up at the circuit house in Vadodara before they tested positive.

Four other media persons from local media organisations also tested positive but were asymptomatic and have been home quarantined.

Dr. Devesh Patel, Health Officer of VMC said, “A total of 24 contacts of media persons who tested positive have been home quarantined as per protocol. Three of the positive cases are from outside Vadodara and they have been included in the list of Vadodara as of now. They will be counted in the COVID-19 tally of their home state and city.”

