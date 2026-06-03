7 killed, 40 injured as 2 buses collide in Surat; 4 critical

Both buses were operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and belonged to a depot in the neighbouring Dhule district. (Photo Enhanced using AI)

At least seven people on board a bus were killed and 40 others were injured after it caught fire following its head-on collision with another bus, near Badroli town in Gujarat’s Surat district on Tuesday afternoon, police said. Out of the 27 people hospitalised due to the accident, four were said to be in critical condition.

Both buses were operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and belonged to a depot in the neighbouring Dhule district, they added. While one of them was bound for Surat from Dhule, the other was returning to Dhule from Surat.

Surat superintendent of police Rajesh Gadhiya said the Surat-to-Dhule bus first struck a tractor that was pulling a water tanker while on National Highway-53 at Una village in Badroli taluka. Then, it jumped the road divider and hit the Dhule-to-Surat bus, which turned over by the impact and caught fire, he added.