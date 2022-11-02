7 IPS, 5 SPS transferred with immediate effect, second set of transfer before elections

In a second set of transfers of IPS and SPS officers “in public interest with immediate effect” ahead of Assembly elections, the Gujarat government’s home department on Wednesday rejigged postings of 12 such officers in the state.

NN Chaudhary, principal at the state police academy at Karai, Gandhinagar has been transferred and appointed on ex-cadre post of additional commissioner of police (traffic) in Ahmedabad city, a position which was held by AG Chauhan. Chahuhan in turn, has been transferred and appointed on the ex-cadre post of principal of the state police academy at Karai, Gandhinagar.

DCP Zone-1 in Surat city RT Susara has been transferred and appointed to the vacant ex-cadre post of SP Marine Task Force Commander at Hajira and Surat city DCP of Zone-3 Usha Rada has been transferred and appointed on the ex-cadre post of Commandant, State Reserve Police Force, Group-11, Vav, Surat.

Pinakin Parmar, SP of Police Marine Task Force Commander at Gandhidham in turn has been transferred to take Rada’s earlier position while SPS Hetal Patel, who is the commandant of SRPF Group-11, Vav, Surat, has been transferred and appointed on the ex-cadre post of DCP (Special Branch) Surat City.

DCP, Control Room in Ahmedabad city Harshadkumar Patel has been transferred and appointed on the ex-cadre post of SP (M.T) Gandhinagar by downgrading ex-cadre post of IGP (M.T) while SPS Komalben Vyas, Commandant at SRPF Group-7, Nadiad, Kheda, will take over IPS Harshadkumar’s earlier position as DCP Control Room in Ahmedabad city.

IPS Mukeshkumar Patel, DCP of Zone-4 Ahmedabad city has been transferred and appointed on vacant cadre post of SP, CID (Crime) Gandhinagar, a downgraded ex-cadre post of DIGP CID (Crime), Gandhinagar.

SPS Baldevsinh Vaghela, superintendent of CEntral Prison Vadodara has been transferred and appointed on the ex-cadre post of DCP Traffic (Admin), Ahmedabad city and SPS Bhakti Thakar, who was holding this post, has been transferred and appointed on cadre post of DCP Zone-1 in Surat city.

SPS Kanan Desai, DCP (headquarter), Ahmedabad city, has been transferred and appointed on cadre post of DCP Zone-4 in Ahmedabad city.

The transfer order — which includes 7 IPS officers and 5 SPS officers – has been signed by home department additional chief secretary Raj Kumar and notes that the 12 officials “must be relieved today itself and they have to join their new place of posting on 3/11/2022 (Before office hours) without availing any joining time and they are also required to send a resume report ir CTC to DG Control room and to undersigned before 11:00 hours on 03/11/2022.”