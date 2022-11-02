scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

7 IPS, 5 SPS transferred with immediate effect, second set of transfer before elections

IPS Mukeshkumar Patel, DCP of Zone-4 Ahmedabad city has been transferred and appointed on vacant cadre post of SP, CID (Crime) Gandhinagar, a downgraded ex-cadre post of DIGP CID (Crime), Gandhinagar.

Gujarat Assembly elections, IPS officer transferred, SPS officer transferred, gujarat government, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Indian Express, Current affairsDCP, Control Room in Ahmedabad city Harshadkumar Patel has been transferred and appointed on the ex-cadre post of SP (M.T) Gandhinagar by downgrading ex-cadre post of IGP (M.T) while SPS Komalben Vyas, Commandant at SRPF Group-7, Nadiad, Kheda, will take over IPS Harshadkumar's earlier position as DCP Control Room in Ahmedabad city.

In a second set of transfers of IPS and SPS officers “in public interest with immediate effect” ahead of Assembly elections, the Gujarat government’s home department on Wednesday rejigged postings of 12 such officers in the state.

NN Chaudhary, principal at the state police academy at Karai, Gandhinagar has been transferred and appointed on ex-cadre post of additional commissioner of police (traffic) in Ahmedabad city, a position which was held by AG Chauhan. Chahuhan in turn, has been transferred and appointed on the ex-cadre post of principal of the state police academy at Karai, Gandhinagar.

DCP Zone-1 in Surat city RT Susara has been transferred and appointed to the vacant ex-cadre post of SP Marine Task Force Commander at Hajira and Surat city DCP of Zone-3 Usha Rada has been transferred and appointed on the ex-cadre post of Commandant, State Reserve Police Force, Group-11, Vav, Surat.

Pinakin Parmar, SP of Police Marine Task Force Commander at Gandhidham in turn has been transferred to take Rada’s earlier position while SPS Hetal Patel, who is the commandant of SRPF Group-11, Vav, Surat, has been transferred and appointed on the ex-cadre post of DCP (Special Branch) Surat City.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...Premium
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...
Why Sachin Pilot spoke out: Ashok Gehlot’s frequent barbs, silent Cong hi...Premium
Why Sachin Pilot spoke out: Ashok Gehlot’s frequent barbs, silent Cong hi...
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...Premium
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...

DCP, Control Room in Ahmedabad city Harshadkumar Patel has been transferred and appointed on the ex-cadre post of SP (M.T) Gandhinagar by downgrading ex-cadre post of IGP (M.T) while SPS Komalben Vyas, Commandant at SRPF Group-7, Nadiad, Kheda, will take over IPS Harshadkumar’s earlier position as DCP Control Room in Ahmedabad city.

IPS Mukeshkumar Patel, DCP of Zone-4 Ahmedabad city has been transferred and appointed on vacant cadre post of SP, CID (Crime) Gandhinagar, a downgraded ex-cadre post of DIGP CID (Crime), Gandhinagar.

SPS Baldevsinh Vaghela, superintendent of CEntral Prison Vadodara has been transferred and appointed on the ex-cadre post of DCP Traffic (Admin), Ahmedabad city and SPS Bhakti Thakar, who was holding this post, has been transferred and appointed on cadre post of DCP Zone-1 in Surat city.

Advertisement

SPS Kanan Desai, DCP (headquarter), Ahmedabad city, has been transferred and appointed on cadre post of DCP Zone-4 in Ahmedabad city.

More from Ahmedabad

The transfer order — which includes 7 IPS officers and 5 SPS officers – has been signed by home department additional chief secretary Raj Kumar and notes that the 12 officials “must be relieved today itself and they have to join their new place of posting on 3/11/2022 (Before office hours) without availing any joining time and they are also required to send a resume report ir CTC to DG Control room and to undersigned before 11:00 hours on 03/11/2022.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-11-2022 at 11:49:00 pm
Next Story

ED attaches assets worth Rs 10 cr of Vikas Dubey, kin, aides

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 02: Latest News
Advertisement