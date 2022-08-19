scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

7 Bharuch leaders resign from Congress

Those who resigned include Bharuch city Congress president Vicky Sokhi, state youth general secretary Nikul Mistry, Bharuch city vice-president Kiran Chauhan, Treasurer Kiran Parmar, district youth Congress leader Radhey Patel and party workers Kishor Sinh and Rakesh Gohil. They blamed Gujarat Congress President Jagdish Thakor for the move.

“We have not decided which party we will join but we will discuss it and take a decision later,” Vicky Sokhi said.

Seven Congress leaders quit the party in Bharuch Thursday in a major setback ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Those who resigned include Bharuch city Congress president Vicky Sokhi, state youth general secretary Nikul Mistry, Bharuch city vice-president Kiran Chauhan, Treasurer Kiran Parmar, district youth Congress leader Radhey Patel and party workers Kishor Sinh and Rakesh Gohil. They blamed Gujarat Congress President Jagdish Thakor for the move.

“We have been with the Congress since the past 25 years and stuck to the party in all critical situations. We have sent the list of names to the Congress leaders of Bharuch who had worked against the party in the past taluka panchayat and district panchayat elections held last year. However, Jagdish Thakor and the leaders did not take any steps. They have been taken care of well. When we again inquired why no steps had been taken, we got a reply from the state president that those who wanted to remain in the party could stay and those who wanted to leave could go. We did not expect such an answer, so we have given the resignation today,” said Sokhi. He added that they would continue to remain in politics.

“We have not decided which party we will join but we will discuss it and take a decision later,” Sokhi said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-August 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘...
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...Premium
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...Premium
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
More from Ahmedabad

“We are upset over the resignations. We will contact them and find out their reason of unhappiness and try to bring them back into the party,” said Bharuch district Congress president Parimalsinh Rana.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 02:58:53 am
Next Story

Kharif sowing up, soybean sees largest growth

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

2

'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur

3

Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court

4

Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato’s take on Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chashma leaves fans impressed. Watch video

5

BJP Minister calls Arjun Kapoor a 'frustrated actor', says he should 'focus on his acting' before 'threatening' audience

Featured Stories

Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for New Delhi to look closely at its mar...
Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for New Delhi to look closely at its mar...
AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
Explained: The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin par...
Explained: The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin par...
Explained: How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' the extinct Tasmani...
Explained: How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' the extinct Tasmani...
Amid row over new voters, J&K admn says over 22 lakh are first-time v...
Amid row over new voters, J&K admn says over 22 lakh are first-time v...
Newsmaker | Civic Chandran: Radical Left thinker and CPM critic, now at c...
Newsmaker | Civic Chandran: Radical Left thinker and CPM critic, now at c...
The controversy around the video of Finland PM partying
Explained

The controversy around the video of Finland PM partying

Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for India to look closely at its maritime strategy
Opinion

Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for India to look closely at its maritime strategy

Vijayvargiya likens Nitish to 'foreign women who change boyfriends any time'

Vijayvargiya likens Nitish to 'foreign women who change boyfriends any time'

How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' extinct Tasmanian Tiger
Explained

How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' extinct Tasmanian Tiger

Justice Santosh Hegde: 'The truth is no party wants Lokayukta to function effectively'

Justice Santosh Hegde: 'The truth is no party wants Lokayukta to function effectively'

Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘Growth vs Development’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘Growth vs Development’

Premium
Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?
Explained

Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement