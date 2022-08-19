7 Bharuch leaders resign from Congress

Seven Congress leaders quit the party in Bharuch Thursday in a major setback ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections.
Those who resigned include Bharuch city Congress president Vicky Sokhi, state youth general secretary Nikul Mistry, Bharuch city vice-president Kiran Chauhan, Treasurer Kiran Parmar, district youth Congress leader Radhey Patel and party workers Kishor Sinh and Rakesh Gohil. They blamed Gujarat Congress President Jagdish Thakor for the move.
“We have been with the Congress since the past 25 years and stuck to the party in all critical situations. We have sent the list of names to the Congress leaders of Bharuch who had worked against the party in the past taluka panchayat and district panchayat elections held last year. However, Jagdish Thakor and the leaders did not take any steps. They have been taken care of well. When we again inquired why no steps had been taken, we got a reply from the state president that those who wanted to remain in the party could stay and those who wanted to leave could go. We did not expect such an answer, so we have given the resignation today,” said Sokhi. He added that they would continue to remain in politics.
“We have not decided which party we will join but we will discuss it and take a decision later,” Sokhi said.
“We are upset over the resignations. We will contact them and find out their reason of unhappiness and try to bring them back into the party,” said Bharuch district Congress president Parimalsinh Rana.
