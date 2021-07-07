scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Must Read

69 new cases, one death in Gujarat, no new Covid case in 12 districts

The municipal corporation announced on Tuesday that Covid-19 vaccination will remain suspended for a day on Wednesday, July 7 owing to the conduction of routine child immunisation programme planned in the city.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
Updated: July 7, 2021 3:20:01 am
The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation reported 11 new cases and a death, the lowest since March 2020. (Representational)

Gujarat reported 69 new cases of Covid-19 and one succumbed to the infection on Tuesday. At least 12 districts did not report a single case. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation reported 11 new cases and a death, the lowest since March 2020, when the pandemic had struck the state.

The municipal corporation announced on Tuesday that Covid-19 vaccination will remain suspended for a day on Wednesday, July 7 owing to the conduction of routine child immunisation programme planned in the city. The civic body on Tuesday administered 31,521 vaccine doses, including 1,000-odd doses to the “super-spreaders” category in the city.

Click here for more

Till date, over 18,200 doses have been administered to ‘super-spreaders” targetedly by the city administration.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 06: Latest News

Advertisement