67 pc of smart city projects worth Rs 13,496 cr completed in Gujarat

As many as 335 smart city projects worth Rs 13,496 crore are under various stages of implementation in Gujarat, of which 67 per cent have been completed, states data tabled in the Lok Sabha Thursday.

The maximum completed projects are in Surat, a hub of diamond polishing and textiles, while the least number of projects executed so far are in the state capital Gandhinagar, states the data accompanying a written reply made by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to a question asked by BJP MPs C R Paatil and Rajesh Chudasama in the Lok Sabha.

Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara and Dahod were among the 100 cities selected between January 2016 to June 2018 to be developed as smart cities.

Of the total 335 smart city projects in Gujarat, Surat with 82 projects worth Rs 3,106 crore, has the maximum projects, followed by Rajkot (72 projects worth Rs 3,248 crore) and Ahmedabad (with 68 projects worth Rs 3,268 crore). The least number of projects (37) are in Dahod worth Rs 1,004 crore.

A total of 226 smart city projects worth Rs 6,297 crore have already been completed. The maximum projects completed are in Surat where 70 projects worth Rs 2,054 crore have been completed, followed by Ahmedabad, where 57 projects worth Rs 2056 crore have been completed.

The least number of projects executed are in the state capital Gandhinagar, where only 11 projects worth Rs 237 crore has been finished. This is even lesser than the predominantly tribal city of Dahod where 22 projects worth Rs 435 crore have been completed.

In these six cities there are 104 works worth Rs 6,032 crore that are on “work order stage,” and the maximum number of such projects are in Rajkot (45 projects worth Rs 1,748 crore). There are five more projects worth Rs 1,167 crore that are at a stage of tenders.

The Government of India began releasing funds to Gujarat under the Smart Cities Mission since 2015-16. Till the current financial year, 2022-23, the Centre has released Rs 2,139 crore for Gujarat and the maximum Rs 498 crore has gone to Surat, followed by Ahmedabad (Rs 416 crore) and Gandhinagar (Rs 343 crore). Each of the other three cities have received Rs 294 crore of Central funds.

The Government of India has also stated that it has not received any proposal the Gujarat government for inclusion of more city corporations under Smart Cities Mission. Gujarat currently has eight corporations and those in Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Junagadh do not figure in Smart cities.