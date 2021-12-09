67 Covid cases; Surat GIDCs told to ensure vaccination of workers

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Gujarat — 67 cases reported Wednesday — the Surat collector instructed the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporations (GIDCs) in the district to ensure complete vaccination of its workforce.

Meanwhile, a private school in Ahmedabad announced that it will only hold online classes till December 20 after one of their teachers tested positive for Covid-19 Tuesday.

Ahmedabad reported 25 cases and Surat added another 15 on Wednesday, the two districts comprising nearly 60 per cent of the day’s case load.

The Ahmedabad-based Anand Niketan School’s Satellite campus went from an offline to completely online mode of education for classes 6 to 9 starting Wednesday after a teacher tested positive. The school is, however, going ahead with the Class 10 and 12 examinations.

“Each and every parent has been informed not only through messages but also personally through calls about the case leading to school management’s decision and also asked to watch out for any symptoms in their wards. For the safety of our children we are following all the Covid protocols and sanitising school premises,” said Principal Binu Thomas.

In Surat city, 23 students have tested positive for Covid-19 in two months during an ongoing testing drive carried out by Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) officials in schools and tuition classes. With classes being conducted in-person in private and government schools across the state, with near 100 per cent attendance seen in the classes, since the last couple of months, the drive was initiated, covering students from Class 1 to 12.

With SMC health officials of different zones in the city carrying out camps in different schools and tuition classes, a total of 3145 schools, and over 1.46 lakh students have undergone Rapid Antigen Tests, of which 23 students, including 3 students on Wednesday, tested positive. The 23 students were also RTPCR-tested, with results turning out to be positive. As many as 16 of the 23 students are from the Athwa zone in the city and all are in home isolation. The health officials also carried out tests of their family members and they all turned out to be negative.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Health, Dr. Ashish Naik said, “These students are of vulnerable age and since they are below 18 years, they are not vaccinated. Keeping this in mind, we carried out such a drive so as to prevent further infection to their adult family members and elderly people at their homes..the drive is still in progress.”

Meanwhile, with around 1.75 lakh migrant workers in the textile unit in the Sachin, Mangrol, and Kadodara GIDCs, second dose uptake remains poor according to the Surat district collector’s office, despite regular reminders from his office. Surat district collector Ayush Oak held a meeting with the GIDC associations’ heads of all the three areas and intimated them to get their labourers and office staffers vaccinated, for those who are due for the second dose, within the next 10 days. It was also conveyed that if any of the labourer or office staffers are found in the factory premises to have not taken the second dose of vaccine despite being due for the same, during random checks, the entire factory will be forcefully shut down.

Talking to the Indian Express, Ayush Oak said, “In the first dose of vaccination we have reached to almost 98 percent and we have seen people are lethargic about the second dose. In a meeting with GIDC people, we have intimated them to work seriously on the second dose of vaccine. We hope that in the next 10 days we will carry out 1 lakh vaccinations for the second dose through camps at various places in the GIDC.”