Rs 666-cr projects: Before ‘live interaction’, a script of questions awaits Gujarat CM

The first live interaction of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani with parents, students, teachers and anganwadi workers across 21 districts turned out to be a scripted one as names of those interacting with the CM were provided to him beforehand.

The live interaction was organised at an event where the chief minister laid foundation stones and inaugurated projects worth Rs 666 crore through video-conferencing from Gandhinagar.

The script, which has been accessed by The Indian Express, included names of the districts where the projects were inaugurated, details of the projects, questions to be asked by the CM, names of each person interacting with him, among others. Those who interacted with the chief minister were also seen prepared with answers and feedback.

Over 1.15 lakh people connected through 1,550 Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG) centres during the live interaction. The programme was organsied to mark former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary as well as completion of Rupani’s one year as the CM.

During his address, Rupani lashed out at the Opposition Congress for failing to complete projects within the scheduled deadlines. “The projects would jump deadlines resulting in additional costs… Hence, every government scheme would be two to three times of its original cost,” the CM said, adding, “…we are sensitive and transparent. With time-bound completion of projects and quality work, we have developed a transparent and corruption free-system.”

The Rs 666 crore-worth 5,538 projects included 1,906 completed projects and 3,632 new projects. The completed projects include 1,719 classrooms for primary schools, nine new Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, 13 secondary schools under Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA), four model schools, four girls’ hostels, 138 anganwadi centres and polytechnic colleges in Kheda and Navsari districts. The new projects include 3,401 classrooms for primary schools, 19 new secondary schools and 212 anganwadi centres.

CM inaugurates theme park in Vadodara

In Vadodara, the CM inaugurated a theme and adventure park, named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion of his birth anniversary. The adventure park is spread over 75 acres and has over 50 rides . Speaking at the event, he said, “Even after Independence, we had attained Swarajya but not Surajya. It was only after Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the PM that our path towards surajya began. And our present Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his vision towards development is working hard towards the path of surajya,” said Rupani.