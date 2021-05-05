66 MLAs seek Gujarat HC nod to utilise LAD funds for medical facilities

All 66 represented by advocate Anand Yagnik on Tuesday submitted before a division bench that at present the state has permitted the usage of only Rs 25 lakh of the total MLA funds which is “insufficient.”

Two applications have been moved by 66 MLAs of Gujarat —65 from Congress and independent Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani — before the Gujarat High Court seeking that the court permit them to utilise their entire LAD funds — Rs 1.5 crore per constituency — for setting up and strengthening health infrastructure in their respective constituencies.

The total sums up to Rs 99 crore and the MLAs have sought the amount may be used for providing necessary health and medical logistics such as remdesivir injection, purchase of ventilators, so that primary health centres (PHCs) and community health centres (CHCs) can then operate as effective Covid-19 hospitals.

Proposed investment of this amount include towards purchase of ambulance, setting up oxygen plants in each constituency to empower PHCs and CHCs, purchase of oxygen concentrators, purchase of RTPCR units for testing, purchase of oxygen cylinders, flowmeters and humidifiers, purchase of ventilator and purchase of beds.