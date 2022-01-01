654 new Covid cases in Gujarat; Omicron tally crosses 100

Gujarat reported 654 new cases of Covid-19 Friday with nearly half of it from Ahmedabad city, at 311. The state also reported 16 new cases of Omicron, taking the total tally of the new variant to 113.

Meanwhile, the state home department has warned of proceedings against persons violating Covid protocols of masking, social distancing, and no spitting in public spaces. The order, issued by the additional secretary at the home department, Nikhil Bhatt, stated that wearing face cover is compulsory in public places, in workplaces and during transport. It also mandated social distancing with a minimum distance of six feet in public places. Shops will have to ensure physical distancing among customers, and spitting in public places will be punishable with a fine as per existing regulations. Police commissioners and district magistrates were directed to issue notifications under CrPC Section 144 to this effect. Violation of the protocols will attract charges under the Gujarat Epidemic Diseases COVID19 Regulation, 2020, IPC Section 188 and under provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

The general administration department has also issued a resolution notifying that only visitors who have been vaccinated with both doses of a Covid vaccine will be issued admission pass to enter government offices in the Secretariat and Vidhan Sabha premises. Similar restrictions will apply to all government and quasi-government offices, institutions taking government grants, offices of government boards and corporations, and local self-governing bodies.

The mandate comes into force starting January 1, the resolution stated.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s data on weekly test positivity rate of districts across India shows four districts — Ahmedabad (2.72 per cent), Vadodara (1.56 per cent), Rajkot (1.28 per cent) and Kheda (1.19 per cent) — with test positivity rates between one and three per cent for the week between December 24 and December 30. This comes even as Gujarat health minister Rushikesh Patel, in a press briefing Thursday, said the state’s test positivity rate between December 1 and 30 is at 0.79 percent — below the one per cent threshold.

The four districts have reported the highest test positivity rate in the state and are seeing an increase in the weekly test positivity rate. Meanwhile, Bharuch (75 per cent), Junagadh (49 per cent) and Banaskantha (68 per cent) are the only three districts in the state where nearly 50 per cent or more of the total tests conducted are rapid antigen tests.

Of the 16 new Omicron cases detected, only seven have international travel history.

Meanwhile, Vadodara city reported its first Omicron case in a 45-year old woman from the Gokulnagar area Friday. Although she has no history of international travel, she was in Ahmedabad between December 13 and 16, and had tested positive for Covid on December 18. VMC medical officer of health, Dr Devesh Patel, said “no specific source of infection was found” in her case.

In Junagadh, a 54-year old man who landed from Nairobi and tested positive upon arrival in Ahmedabad has been detected with the Omicron variant.