35 private hospitals in Ahmedabad to offer chargeable home care services

In view of anticipation of facing a shortage of beds at private hospitals in the coming days, especially for critical patients, hospitals and nursing homes in Ahmedabad have come up with a home care plan for Covid-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms.

Nearly 35 private hospitals and nursing homes in the city have agreed to offer chargeable home care services, even as seven hospitals launched the service on Tuesday. These include Shalby Hospital at SG Highway, HCG Hospital in Navrangpura, Star Hospital in Bapunagar, Tapan Hospital in Satellite area and Bapunagar, Saviour Hospital in Navrangpura and Dhvani Hospital.

After a nod was received from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in this regard, the upper limit for the service has been fixed at Rs 699 per day. This will include a teleconsultation or a physical consultation by the physician, daily teleconsultation with a qualified nurse, a physical visit after five days, teleconsultation by a physician at the time of discharge from home care and written advice to be followed by the patient post discharge.

“The home care service will be availed by a patient only on the advice of a physician. This is considering the fact that 80-85 percent patients have mild to moderate symptoms for which hospitalisation is not required. Those above 60 years of age and with comorbid conditions will not be advised home care,” said president of Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (AHNA), Dr Bharat Gadhavi.

However, hinting that nearly 20 per cent Covid-19 patients presently admitted at private hospitals can be treated at home, Dr Gadhavi said that if that 1,300 beds presently occupied under AHNA are considered, around 200 patients can be treated at home.

50 percent of nearly 35 hospitals under AHNA are reserved for patients referred by the AMC.

“With the daily increase in cases reported from the city, availability of beds is becoming a challenge. This scheme will help prepare for the future,” he added. The duration of home care fixed by hospitals is a minimum period of ten days.

Joint secretary at AHNA, Dr Jigar Shah said, “This will also address the panic and stress of getting admitted to a hospital among patients once they test positive.”

Other services included in the home care package include preparation of a Covid care plan and protocol, education and training of vital monitoring charts, home quarantine guidelines and teleconsultation by a dietitian,

However, patients will have to bear additional charges for any service or equipment besides these, including a basic Covid care kit. Equipment such as suction machine, multipara monitor, oxygen cylinder and flow meter will also be provisioned at additional costs.

App For Covid Patients

To address queries and difficulties faced by Covid-19 patients with respect to locating beds and receiving the status of their availability in 45 private hospitals requisitioned by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), the civic body has decided to come up with a phone application.

The app will provide real time information on the availability of beds and home care services of each private hospital, along with package details of rooms and other charges. A facility to call an ambulance along with its charges will be available in the app. To be run jointly by the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (AHNA) and the AMC, the app is expected to be launched this week, said Dr Bharat Gadhavi, president of AHNA.

At present, the AHNA website provides information on beds and it is updated only twice a day; at times, only once a day. The facility was made available three days back and has a break-up of isolation beds, High Dependency Units (HDUs), Intensive Care Units (ICUs) without ventilators and with ventilators — of both occupied and vacant beds.

Recently, incidents where patients have to run from one hospital to another in the absence of real time information on availability of beds in Covid hospitals have been reported, as well as complaints against private hospitals for declining to admit patients citing the non-availability of beds.

